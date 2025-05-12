17 Easy Ways To Spruce Up Store-Bought Pasta Salad
The grocery store deli is on many people's usual shopping rotation. You'll find an endless array of meats and cheeses to choose from, along with different salads, like potato and egg salad, which are great to pick up if you're short on time or don't want to buy individual ingredients. One of our favorite options stocked in the deli case by far is pasta salad.
Pasta salad is a convenient and filling side dish that you can pack away for lunches, serve at a picnic, or stow away and take to the beach. It's usually a reliable option — made with cooked pasta, veggies, and either a creamy or a vinaigrette-based dressing — and frees you from having to slice up your own veggies, cook pasta, and make a dressing. However, more often than not, this type of deli salad tends to be bland. Luckily, you don't have to throw out a store-bought pasta salad if it's not to your liking. We've curated a list of ways to give store-bought pasta salad a new (and more flavorful) lease on life and help it taste homemade.
Toss in fresh chopped herbs
There are a lot of merits to store-bought pasta salad — mainly that it's super convenient to grab on your way to the beach or when you're craving a quick and easy lunch. But there's one thing that pasta salad often isn't: fresh-tasting. Sure, the basic medley of spices adds enough flavor and works with the dressing, but it rarely gives you that fresh and herbaceous bite that you're craving.
When you grab a container of pasta salad from the deli, don't forget to swing by the fresh herb section, too. Herbs like basil, dill, cilantro, and parsley can add a delectable bite to your salad, and they're often one of the least prep-intensive ways to upgrade this deli staple. For one, if your pasta salad is adorned with fresh tomatoes and Mediterranean flavors, stick to basil. Or if you're adding canned tuna or salmon, add a little bit of dill to cut through the richness of the protein.
Use baby greens to bulk your salad up
Pasta salad is not usually super heavy on the greens. Veggies like baby spinach and arugula can add a subtle peppery bite to your salad and also bulk things up a little bit, though.
The key to adding this extra ingredient to your store-bought pasta salad is not to be too heavy-handed with it. It's still a pasta salad — not a salad with pasta in it — which is why you'll only want to add a small handful of greens to your recipe. Spinach and lettuce have a bit more of an innocuous flavor than arugula, which makes them a fit for an array of pasta salads. Not only can you add them to a heavy tortellini and cheese salad to help uplift the bite, but you could also pair any of the greens with a standard veggie-based salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, too.
Crumble up your favorite cheese
The deli section of most grocery stores is often located near the fancy cheese section. How convenient. Not only can you purchase a small serving of cheese from the salad bar to adorn your lunch-sized portion of pasta salad, but you can also buy a larger bag of cheese for your picnic-sized portion. There are many cheeses that can elevate the flavor and mouthfeel of your bite, including crumbled feta for a salad adorned with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and capers, or mozzarella balls on a meaty, salty salad. If you prefer something bolder, consider grabbing a container of blue cheese crumbles instead.
You don't have to add too much cheese to your salad — just enough to add a little bit of flavor and fat to every bite. If you're too heavy-handed with it, it overwhelms the entire bite, drowning out the pasta and the other components. Using a crumbled cheese is preferable for this specific reason, as it will better distribute throughout the salad.
Mix in canned fish for extra protein
If you don't have canned fish stocked in your pantry, this is your sign to load up on it. This seafood pantry staple can upgrade your salad pasta easily and is an overall inexpensive, versatile, and long-lasting protein that is a must-have for any home cook.
Canned fish is already cooked, so there's very little prep that you need to do besides removing it from the can and adding it to your salad. Flaky fish, like salmon and tuna, will readily distribute throughout the salad, infusing it with a subtle salty, meaty bite while also increasing the protein content and making it more satiating. These types of fish would be an especially tasty pairing for a creamy mayonnaise dressing with dill and capers. You can also use other fish in your salad, like canned mackerel or sardines, but the mouthfeel will be a little less integrated with the pasta, seeing as how these fish are slightly chunkier than salmon or tuna.
Add beans for a heartier bite
If you are looking to upgrade a pasta salad for a vegetarian or vegan audience, fear not; there are tons of ways to add flavor and bulk to your store-bought salad that don't involve meat. For one, you can make use of one of our favorite canned goods: beans.
Canned beans are precooked, so all you need to do is give them a quick rinse before stirring them into your salad. Beans have a great toothsome texture, thanks to their ratio of skin to flesh, making them a fantastic addition to a salad that's otherwise boring and monotonous to eat. Chickpeas are a high-protein, versatile addition to your salad. While your mind might immediately go to adding them to your Mediterranean-inspired salad, you could also use them for other ones too. Black beans are an easy-to-love option; try pairing them with chopped jalapeños, tomatoes, and fire-roasted corn for a Tex-Mex pasta salad.
Dollop in pesto to curb the dressing's richness
Pasta salad dressings tend to be a swing ... and a miss. Both oil-based and creamy dressings can lack flavor and punch. Enter a not-so-secret ingredient that can improve its flavor: pesto.
Pesto will offer all of the herbiness you crave, but it distributes better into the salad than just a handful of chopped basil. Plus, pesto offers a delectable umami flavor, thanks to the cheese. And if you make your own homemade pesto, you may also be able to capitalize on the acidity with fresh lemon juice. However, you don't have to make your own pesto for your pasta salad, as there are more than enough quality store-bought pesto brands worth trying. Start with a little dollop, paired with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and a basic pasta or a stuffed tortellini.
Shave fresh Parmesan into your salad for an umami twist
Sprucing up your pasta salad is all about playing with flavors: sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and the elusive umami. One source of this last flavor is Parmesan. This dry cheese is an excellent addition to any pasta because it adds a ton of salty and umami flavors to every bite, and it's compatible with many different salad additions, including olives, meats, and other types of cheeses. If you want to keep things light, pair it with grilled chicken; the char on the protein will make for the perfect contrast against the sharp cheese and soft noodles. Or go more Italian-leaning with salami or prosciutto, paired with bright roasted red peppers and meaty Kalamata olives.
The beauty of using Parmesan is that you can shave or grate it to your liking. If you want a better distribution, use a microplane to shave it into your salad. Or peel it for larger and more visually discernible cheese pieces in your salad.
Dice up some deli or cured meats
One of the easiest ways to turn a side of pasta salad into a full meal is to add a protein like meat. The proteins will help soften the blow of a carby salad and help you feel energized and refreshed after eating it. As long as you're tactful with the amount and type you add, you can easily transform a humble side dish into a whole meal.
There are tons of meats worth adding to your salad, and if you're after something convenient, you're best off taking a stroll through the deli section. Deli meats are often already available in slices, so all you need to do is tear them up and add them to your pasta salad. Pepperoni can add a peppery bite, while salami is bold, rich, and perfectly salty, making it a great addition to pasta salad. If you're after something lighter, consider poultry, like turkey and chicken, instead. Not only can you buy the latter in a thinly-sliced format, but you can also grab a container of pre-shredded chicken — or even repurpose a leftover rotisserie chicken for your portion.
Add extra sliced veggies
One of the easiest ways to stretch store-bought pasta salad is to load it up with vegetables. While some delis add basic ones to their salads, including chopped onions, tomatoes, and, if you're lucky, cucumbers, they tend not to be present enough to make a difference in the bite as a whole. If you really want to elevate your salad, pick up a couple of extra veggies to add to it.
You don't even have to make a trip to the produce aisle to stock up on your favorites. Instead, head to your store's salad bar to pick up some olives, tomatoes, corn, red peppers, or any pre-sliced veggie that sticks out to you. Then, when you're ready to assemble your salad, just toss the veggies into your deli container and give it a shake. Pre-cut veggies might be more expensive than ones you take home and chop up yourself, though they're a better option than whole veggies when you're in a rush or on the go.
Grab sun-dried tomatoes or roasted red peppers for a smoky undertone
Elevating store-bought pasta salad is all about playing with flavors, which is where sun-dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers come in. Both tomatoes and red bell peppers are great additions to salads because they tend to be crunchy, bright, and juicy. But when you preserve these peppers, either by sun-drying or roasting them, you get a far greater depth of flavor than you might expect. Both of these fruits offer slightly roasty and smoky undertones that would work especially well with mozzarella or deli meat.
The best thing about these additions besides their flavor is that you can find jars of them in the grocery store, making them even more convenient and easy to add to your salad. You may even want to save some of the oil from the jars to add to a homemade dressing to create better synergy between your salad's components.
Give it a panzanella twist
Salad or bread? The good news is that with panzanella, you won't have to pick between the two. Traditionally, panzanella salad is made with bread, greens, and veggies, but there's no reason why you can't add pasta to the equation as well.
The trick to making panzanella is to always use a crispy and dried-out bread. Typically, folks will use stale bread. But if you have the extra time, we would recommend toasting that bread in the oven instead. That way, it dries out super well and will soak up the dressing (and, by proxy, its flavor). Ciabatta is a great go-to for this hack, as it has the perfect ratio of crispy shell to bready interior.
Unfortunately, this is one hack that's best to dedicate time to, as you can't grab a bag of bread from the grocery store, rip up pieces, and toss it in your salad. Part of the satisfaction is getting the perfect crunchy bread against the coarse-chopped veggies and soft pasta, which, frankly, can't be replicated with fresh bread.
Toast nuts to give your pasta salad a better texture
Nuts are a great addition to green salads, and it turns out that they can be an especially tasty addition to one made with pasta, too. Depending on the type of nut you use, you can easily add a subtle crunch to your salad and really give its flavor a unique upgrade. Pine nuts are a great place to start. These small nuts, which can be found in the baking aisle of your grocery store, don't have a super complex flavor, but they can introduce some much-needed fat to every bite. Pair them with Mediterranean and Italian-inspired pasta salads, like ones made with cured meats, olives, and the like.
Slivered almonds are another great pick. Whole almonds can be very crunchy, especially if they're roasted, which is why thinner, slivered almonds may be preferable. Their subtle crunch could work in a creamy macaroni salad or a classic one adorned with tomatoes, spinach, and Kalamata olives, or even an Asian-inspired cold noodle salad with edamame, sliced cabbage, and root vegetables.
Use olives or capers to add extra salt
Salt is the key to flavor in your pasta salad, which is why it makes a lot of sense to experiment with ingredients that can deliver on this flavor. Olives and capers are two of our favorite salty additions to any pasta salad, homemade or store-bought. Olives, like meaty Kalamatas and standard black olives, are great additions, seeing as they can add a more toothsome mouthfeel, pop of color, and slightly salty bite to your salad. Plus, you can find pre-sliced olives on the salad bar or with the antipasto, making it a convenient option to grab on your way out of the deli section.
Capers are a little bit more of a complex addition and need to be added to your salad carefully. They're like little balls of salt, and adding too many to your salad may disrupt its flavor. However, they're an especially tasty addition to a seafood salad, as they work well with canned salmon or tuna, red onions, fresh herbs, and a creamy dressing.
Turn up the acidic flavor with citrus juice or vinegar
Adding in a little bit of an acidic bite to your pasta salad is easier than you may think. This simple trick is especially useful for dense, creamy salads — like one made with a mayonnaise-based dressing — as the flavor will cut through the fat and balance out the mouthfeel. There are several ingredients that can offer this acidic tang, from store-bought lemon juice to vinegar. As expected, it's always best to add a very small amount at first, then slowly dial it up if you need it.
You can also add flavor by adding in some lemon zest. While it won't offer a solely acidic flavor, its aromatic properties and slight bitter bite will round out the flavor of a veggie-based pasta salad. Plus, it's one of the best ways to put leftover citrus zest to good use.
Fold in avocado pieces for extra fat
Avocado is a simple, fatty addition to your pasta salad. You can use several different forms for this hack, whether that's cubed avocado, mashed avocado, or even leftover guacamole. The fruit will mesh in well with the rest of your salad and offer a unique mouthfeel. It's also very agreeable, so you can pair it with an abundance of veggies, fruits, and cheeses without worrying about the flavors conflicting.
Another unique way to integrate avocados into your pasta salad is to purée the fruit in a blender with seasonings and turn it into a creamy dressing of sorts. If you find that your creamy pasta salad is a little scant on the dressing — or you just don't like biting into the occasional avocado chunk — this might be the best option for you.
Turn to your spice cabinet
Store-bought pasta salad usually isn't packing a ton of seasoning. If you're looking for a simple way to upgrade your salad, take a quick trip to the spice aisle (or your home spice cabinet). Even a sparsely-stocked cabinet can be a source of inspiration, as something as inoffensive as salt and pepper can really transform the flavor of your pasta salad. The salt will cut through the richness, while the small peppercorn bits will add a much-needed flavor contrast to an otherwise ho-hum dressing.
You can also graduate to more complex spices, like cayenne for a little bit of heat or smoked paprika for earthy warmth. It's important to note that it's very easy to overdo it with these spices, especially considering you won't be cooking, thus mellowing the flavors of a store-bought salad. So start with a little bit, and scale upwards from there as needed.
Grab your favorite jar of pickles to give your pasta salad an acidic boost
Pickles and pasta salad are a match made in heaven, and we're surprised more people haven't caught on to this dynamic duo. There are so many different types of pickles out there, all with a slightly different flavor, that can elevate your salad to new heights. Kosher dill pickles, for example, are garlicky and usually bursting with dill flavor, while bread and butter pickles tend to have a slightly sweeter profile that's more conducive to macaroni or creamy pasta salads. Simply chop up your favorite type and stir it into your pasta salad for a burst of saltiness, savoriness, or sweetness — and sometimes all three!
You don't have to stick to just pickled cucumbers either. For example, one of the many ways to use pickled onions is by chopping them up and adding them to your salad. The pickling process subdues their biting flavor, which can make them more conducive to eating raw, like in a pasta salad.