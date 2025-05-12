17 Easy Ways To Spruce Up Store-Bought Pasta Salad

The grocery store deli is on many people's usual shopping rotation. You'll find an endless array of meats and cheeses to choose from, along with different salads, like potato and egg salad, which are great to pick up if you're short on time or don't want to buy individual ingredients. One of our favorite options stocked in the deli case by far is pasta salad.

Pasta salad is a convenient and filling side dish that you can pack away for lunches, serve at a picnic, or stow away and take to the beach. It's usually a reliable option — made with cooked pasta, veggies, and either a creamy or a vinaigrette-based dressing — and frees you from having to slice up your own veggies, cook pasta, and make a dressing. However, more often than not, this type of deli salad tends to be bland. Luckily, you don't have to throw out a store-bought pasta salad if it's not to your liking. We've curated a list of ways to give store-bought pasta salad a new (and more flavorful) lease on life and help it taste homemade.