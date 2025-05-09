13 Mistakes You're Probably Making With Enchiladas

Meaty, cheesy, and saucy, enchiladas can be an ultra-satisfying meal if done right. Get them wrong, and you could end up with a greasy, soggy mess. Like any dish with multiple components, enchiladas leave plenty of room for error. Use the wrong tortilla, and they might fall apart or turn rubbery. Overstuff them, and they become difficult to roll or could burst open in the oven. Then there is the matter of watery sauce and bland, boring flavors. Even experienced home cooks can make small mistakes that can throw the whole dish off.

To find out what really goes wrong when people make enchiladas at home, we talked to chefs who know the dish inside and out. They broke down the most common mistakes they see time and again like not prepping the tortillas properly, rushing the sauce, and overlooking key ingredients you need for truly great Mexican food. They also offered some insider tips for sidestepping those issues and creating a truly stellar dish. If you've struggled making enchiladas at home, these are some mistakes to look out for and how to avoid them.