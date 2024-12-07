The Science Behind Why Mentos Fizzes When Put In Soda

The magnificent eruption after dropping Mentos into America's favorite soda, Coca-Cola, is a spectacle to behold. This impressive fountain of sugary liquid, which became an internet sensation in 2006, is fueled by an intricate science that reaches far beyond school science fairs. As opposed to chemical processes like the Maillard reaction and caramelization, both of which entail a change in the composition of the reactants, this bubbly explosion from the bottle is actually a physical reaction. This means that the chemical makeup of the parties at play remains unchanged, similar to when hot oil splatters on a stove when water makes contact with the hot surface of the pan.

The impressive soda volcano is spurred by the surface properties of Mentos and the carbon dioxide in the soda. The gas, which is dissolved under pressure, is what gives the soda its characteristic fizz. For the magnificent eruption, carbon dioxide needs to be released from the liquid, and this process needs external help. This is where Mentos works its tricks — it's unassumingly smooth surface is actually dotted with minuscule pits and grooves. These tiny bumps, basically invisible to the naked eye, play a crucial role in breaking the bonds between the gas and the liquid soda at multiple sites across its surface, triggering the rapid, bubbly release of carbon dioxide gas.