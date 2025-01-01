The Japanese-Style Steak That Shines With Citrusy Sauces
Meats and citrus, by now, have become pretty good buddies. To be honest, the word buddies might be an understatement, as citrus has proven to be a real x-factor in making some meat dishes as delicious as they're known to be. For example, along with achieving the flavor, citrus juice "cooks" the fish in ceviche. Likewise with beef, a helping of citrus can help to breathe new life into dishes that might be missing that little punch that citrus provides.
A certain Japanese style of serving beef takes great advantage of this heavenly pairing. Beef tataki is the name given to a particular method of preparing steak. At its core, tataki is the process of quickly searing, marinating, and thinly slicing steak to provide succulent pieces of meat worthy of being a centerpiece to your meal. This already-mouthwatering dish is complete with a citrusy dipping sauce, taking the flavors into the realm of truly transcendental. For a contemporary favorite in Japanese cuisine, as well as another prime example of the synergy between meat and citrus, look no further than beef tataki.
How does tataki utilize citrus?
When serving tataki, the common wisdom holds that you ought to combine it with a citrusy sauce such as ponzu to really achieve the perfect flavor balance. Ponzu sauce has a citrus component in it, which is one of the things that separate ponzu from soy sauce. The citrusy zing brought forth by the ponzu, as well as other umami-rich seasonings in the sauce, help to round out beef in a way few other ingredients can.
Of course, this isn't the only instance where sourness, tartness, and umami come together to form a flavor profile that's greater than the sum of its parts. Many marinades — like the lemon-forward Italian salmoriglio — also take advantage of this combination. The biggest difference here is when you choose to implement your citrus. In a marinade, citrus not only provides a degree of flavor, but it also helps to tenderize the meat. This is why, along with other proteins, you don't want to marinate salmon for too long. However, with tataki, the citrus in the ponzu sauce is only present as an accoutrement, lending a bright flavor without compromising the already-marinated meat. In this way, beef tataki offers yet another fresh look at how you can blend ingredients and flavors that you already know so well.