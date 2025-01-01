The Japanese-Style Steak That Shines With Citrusy Sauces

When serving tataki, the common wisdom holds that you ought to combine it with a citrusy sauce such as ponzu to really achieve the perfect flavor balance. Ponzu sauce has a citrus component in it, which is one of the things that separate ponzu from soy sauce. The citrusy zing brought forth by the ponzu, as well as other umami-rich seasonings in the sauce, help to round out beef in a way few other ingredients can.

Of course, this isn't the only instance where sourness, tartness, and umami come together to form a flavor profile that's greater than the sum of its parts. Many marinades — like the lemon-forward Italian salmoriglio — also take advantage of this combination. The biggest difference here is when you choose to implement your citrus. In a marinade, citrus not only provides a degree of flavor, but it also helps to tenderize the meat. This is why, along with other proteins, you don't want to marinate salmon for too long. However, with tataki, the citrus in the ponzu sauce is only present as an accoutrement, lending a bright flavor without compromising the already-marinated meat. In this way, beef tataki offers yet another fresh look at how you can blend ingredients and flavors that you already know so well.