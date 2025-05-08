11 Best Types Of Booze To Add To Your Baked Treats

Bourbon tasting notes may vary, but those with a hint of chocolate or honey make a great addition to vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry cake batter. "There are so many options out there, but for cheesecake, I like using flavored bourbons," Rodriguez said. you could add a little bourbon to the whipped cream, too. Rodriguez also uses flavored bourbon in simple syrup or as a glaze to pour over a cake.

Bourbon has other uses, too. Aged bourbon and caramel sauce make a great pair. Just add a splash (or two) of bourbon in place of some of the liquid in your caramel sauce recipe. Then, drizzle it over ice cream, your boozy baked cake, or dunk in some apple slices for a sweetly satisfying (and mildly buzz-inducing) treat.

And when your usual muffin recipe no longer hits the same, alcohol represents a great way to take it to the next level. To get started, it helps to match the hue of the liquor to the color of the fruit in your muffins. Dark fruits work well with dark spirits, such as cherries and bourbon. It's a good starting point to get you comfortable, but it's not a hard-and-fast rule. In other words, feel free to play around.

"On a personal note, I've added bourbon to eggnog Madeline cookies and they were delightful," said Jessica Kramer.