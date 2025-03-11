These Chocolate Stout Cupcakes Are St. Patty's Day-Worthy

Creating themed baked goods adds a festive air to any gathering, and when it's St. Patrick's Day, you can bet beer is involved. Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse uses the booze to add complexity to these chocolate stout cupcakes, which are absolutely St. Patty's day-worthy. "These cupcakes are rich and delicious, with an adult-focused flavor profile," she comments, describing, "Stout adds bitterness and depth to the cupcakes, along with a boozy kick." The stout affects the consistency too, as she notes, "It also adds moisture (as a soak), and intensifies the chocolate flavor. In the buttercream, it adds a malty, toasty complexity."

Together, the blend of chocolatey sweetness and stout is the ultimate combo, and these cupcakes sure look the part. Topped with a buttercream flavored with stout caramel, along with a drizzle of chocolate, more caramel, and gold leaf (yes, they're glitzy!), this baked treat will be the star of the show. Since there are a few steps to the recipe, Rosenhouse notes that "The buttercream can be made and stored tightly wrapped or in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week." Just make sure to let it soften before piping it over the cupcakes.