These Chocolate Stout Cupcakes Are St. Patty's Day-Worthy
Creating themed baked goods adds a festive air to any gathering, and when it's St. Patrick's Day, you can bet beer is involved. Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse uses the booze to add complexity to these chocolate stout cupcakes, which are absolutely St. Patty's day-worthy. "These cupcakes are rich and delicious, with an adult-focused flavor profile," she comments, describing, "Stout adds bitterness and depth to the cupcakes, along with a boozy kick." The stout affects the consistency too, as she notes, "It also adds moisture (as a soak), and intensifies the chocolate flavor. In the buttercream, it adds a malty, toasty complexity."
Together, the blend of chocolatey sweetness and stout is the ultimate combo, and these cupcakes sure look the part. Topped with a buttercream flavored with stout caramel, along with a drizzle of chocolate, more caramel, and gold leaf (yes, they're glitzy!), this baked treat will be the star of the show. Since there are a few steps to the recipe, Rosenhouse notes that "The buttercream can be made and stored tightly wrapped or in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week." Just make sure to let it soften before piping it over the cupcakes.
Gather the ingredients for these St. Patty's day-worthy chocolate stout cupcakes
For the cupcake batter you'll need a large egg, whole buttermilk, vegetable or canola oil, dark brown sugar, all-purpose flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda, kosher salt, and warm water. Next, you'll need stout, granulated sugar, heavy cream, and more kosher salt. For the buttercream, get unsalted butter (softened), confectioners' sugar, and optional corn syrup. Use melted dark chocolate, gold leaf, and gold dragees, for garnishing.
Step 1: Preheat
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prep cupcake pan
Line a cupcake pan with 9 cupcake liners.
Step 3: Combine wet ingredients and sugar
Prepare the cupcakes: In a medium bowl, whisk to combine egg, buttermilk, oil, and brown sugar.
Step 4: Add dry ingredients and water
Add flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt, and warm water, whisking until smooth.
Step 5: Spoon batter into pan
Portion batter evenly into cupcake liners.
Step 6: Bake
Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until the cupcakes are set but still slightly fudgy in the center.
Step 7: Move to rack
Transfer cupcakes to a wire rack.
Step 8: Brush with stout
Brush warm cupcakes with stout and set aside to cool completely.
Step 9: Make caramel
In the meantime, prepare the caramel: In a medium pot, mix sugar with enough water to moisten to a wet sand consistency. Add optional 1 tablespoon corn syrup to help prevent crystallization.
Step 10: Boil caramel
Bring to a boil over medium-low heat and continue to cook, without stirring, until the mixture reaches a deep amber color.
Step 11: Add cream
Turn off the heat and stir in heavy cream with a long-handled spoon. Be careful as the caramel will bubble up.
Step 12: Add stout and salt
Stir in the stout and salt then set aside to cool to room temperature.
Step 13: Make buttercream
Prepare the buttercream: Beat butter in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until smooth.
Step 14: Stir in caramel
Add cooled caramel, reserving 2 tablespoons for drizzling, and beat to combine.
Step 15: Beat in confectioners' sugar
Add confectioners' sugar and beat until light and fluffy.
Step 16: Fill piping bag
Transfer buttercream to a piping bag fitted with a medium star tip.
Step 17: Frost cupcakes
Pipe buttercream onto cupcakes.
Step 18: Add caramel and chocolate
Drizzle cupcakes with reserved caramel and melted chocolate, if desired.
Step 19: Garnish and serve
Garnish with gold dragees or gold leaf, if desired, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|467
|Total Fat
|18.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|52.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|75.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|65.6 g
|Sodium
|300.1 mg
|Protein
|2.6 g
What type of stout works best for these chocolate cupcakes?
For people who don't drink beer often, it's important to note that stout beer is a far cry from a lager or pilsner, so be sure to reach for the right product. Rosenhouse offers a simple recommendation that's easily available in most liquor stores. "I went with a Guinness extra stout, which has more body and bitterness to pair well with the sweetness of the caramel and richness of the chocolate cupcakes," she describes.
If you're a big fan of stout and are familiar with the nuances in flavor among various types, then by all means go with what know. If you're keen to try something different, Rosenhouse recommends anything "from a dry stout with a roasted malt flavor to a milk stout with a hint of creaminess, or even a chocolate stout." Numerous brewers include a stout in their lineup, which can be simple or have additional ingredients that give it a specific flavor, such as gingerbread, peppermint, and spices.
Can I make these cupcakes without alcohol?
Whether you're off booze or serving these cupcakes to minors, there are plenty of reasons why you might not want to include stout in the recipe. While it will affect the depth and flavor profile of the treats, at the end of the day they'll still be chocolate cupcakes with caramel frosting ... you can't go wrong. To make this simple modification, Rosenhouse recommends "Skipping the soak and substituting the stout in the caramel with extra heavy cream."
If you want to build additional flavor in the dessert, she suggests, "You can also swap the stout with brewed coffee." Baking with instant coffee is an easy hack to enhance your baked goods. It's no secret that coffee enhances the flavor of chocolate, making it taste even richer and more chocolatey. You may not be able to tell coffee is the extra ingredient, but your cupcakes sure will taste delicious.