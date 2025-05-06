15 Mistakes You're Making When Creating An Original Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons you might want to create an original recipe. Maybe you're putting together a book of your fave kitchen creations to share with family and friends. Possibly you're a blogger who's staking your claim for having invented the original lemon bar (in which case, that should be an interesting read). Or perhaps you just get asked about that kung pao chicken a lot and want to share.

Whatever the case, it's easy to make a mistake — or a hundred — when creating an original recipe. "A beautifully crafted recipe can still fail if the wording isn't easy to understand," says Jem Mantiri, the blogger and recipe creator behind Jem Mantiri. "Also, just because someone can cook really well doesn't mean they can develop recipes just as well. Especially not if they rely on eyeballing ingredients."

Your goal is to do more than convey ingredient information, says global food blogger Shruthi Baskaran-Makanju, founder of Urban Farmie. "I'm not just putting out a recipe," she explains. "I'm giving someone instructions for feeding themselves or their family. If that doesn't work, they're not just annoyed; they might not cook again for a while." Accordingly, here are 15 mistakes to avoid when creating an original recipe.