How To Make Simple Dishes Stand Out According To Top Chef's Kwame Onwuachi

There are times when you want to closely follow the recipe as written — if you're a total beginner to baking with yeast, for example, or crafting a notoriously fussy concoction where there's plenty that can go wrong. But other times, you'll want to go rogue and break the rules — so says Kwame Onwuachi, pioneering chef and founder of renowned Afro-Caribbean restaurant Tatiana in NYC, who is hosting a Brooklyn block party with Guinness on August 24.

Onwuachi knows a thing or two about crafting memorable, noteworthy flavors, and his emphasis on creative "rule-breaking" has certainly served him well. He's won James Beard awards for his culinary achievements, published acclaimed cookbooks, and was a featured judge (as well as a past contestant) on "Top Chef." In other words, he's a seasoned pro.

The Bronx-born chef shared some of his most salient wisdom for home cooks, and it might not be what you expect. "Being uniquely yourself in your cooking can yield something special," he says — and advises people to always make things from scratch so you can tweak, edit, and customize along the way, straying perhaps a bit from the recipe as it's written to create dishes that break the mold.

