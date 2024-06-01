The Part Of A Recipe You Really Need To Stop Skipping Over

Food nerds across the internet have got their apron strings in a twist about recipe headnotes – those (more or less) short, descriptive introductions that come before the ingredients list. Traditionally, headnotes in the best cookbooks are about a paragraph long, but the food blogging world has changed that. The running joke is that cooks have turned headnotes into superfluous essays that meander and digress, lingering too long and lovingly on irrelevant details. All readers really want, headnote haters say, is to know what ingredients to gather and what to do with them to get dinner on the table. Nobody wants your story. Cut the fat; keep the meat!

If you're skipping the headnotes, though, and scrolling straight down to the recipes, you could be missing more than you think. Even the most long-winded offenders are probably harboring juicy morsels of "meat" in their "fat." (Also, as in cooking, fat gives flavor.) Skipping headnotes should never be your go-to when reading a recipe. Even when you're faced with a particularly long one, give it a lookover at the very least, because headnotes offer far too much value to be dismissed off the bat.