11 Iconic Burgers From TV And Film

Though named after a German city, and with origins that can be traced back to ancient Mesopotamia, the hamburger has evolved into the quintessential All-American sandwich. It has carved out a varied role in pop culture, where it has been portrayed as a boringly benign menu option, a reward at the end of a hero's journey, a comic foil, and a villainous tool of corporate greed preying on American excess.

On the small screen, the humble hamburger has been cast as a supporting player in everything from cartoons to prestige TV. In film, it has played its part in both Academy Award-winning classics and low-brow, gross out comedies. It has been both the subject of deep-diving documentary think pieces and the punchline of recurring jokes on highly-rated network sitcoms. The hamburger has become one of America's great character actors, like Paul Giamatti, but with lettuce and tomato.

We've gone through our downloads and DVDs to find some of the most iconic burgers in television and film. From a menacing moment from Tarantino to a punchline for Amy Poehler, these are some of the burgers that have sizzled their way into the entertainment archives.