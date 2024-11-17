The Fast Food Restaurant Credited With Introducing The Double Cheeseburger

The double cheeseburger has become a fast food staple, from classic versions like the In-N-Out Double-Double to the newer double smash burger that seems to be everywhere these days. The origins of this towering beef-heavy sandwich (yes, according to the USDA, a burger is a sandwich) go all the way back to the 1930s. And while you might think the idea came from a company like McDonald's, you'd be wrong. Although, like the biggest fast-food chain in the world that started in San Bernardino, it was a California-based restaurant that invented the double cheeseburger.

Back in 1937, Bob's Big Boy founder Bob Wian made a special burger for a regular customer bored with the menu at his Glendale, California restaurant, then known as Bob's Pantry. Wian split a bun into thirds, slapped on two beef patties, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and relish, and bam — the double cheeseburger was born. Surprisingly, it took more than a decade for other fast food chains to catch up. In-N-Out, another California company, introduced the Double-Double in 1948, which helped popularize the double cheeseburger. Today, you can get another version of the Double-Double at In-N-Out: The Flying Dutchman, a double cheeseburger without the bun or condiments.