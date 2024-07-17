Why You Can Revive Fruitcake That's Been Sitting For Years

In many parts of the world, fruitcake is considered a festive holiday treat. Unlike anything else served at Christmas, you could bake a delicious fruitcake with rum and ginger one December, eat half of it, put the other half in storage, and then break it out again the following Christmas. And that's without any preservation tricks.

Advertisement

This is due to the ingredients; in particular, the alcohol present in most fruitcake recipes. Many traditional recipes will call for something like rum, brandy, whiskey, or triple sec, sometimes up to a cup of liquor. The alcohol adds flavor, but it also kills off bacteria and mold by creating a more acidic environment that prevents it from growing. Because of this, alcohol-free fruitcakes, including store-bought ones, won't last as long.

The large volume of dried fruit and nuts in fruitcake also plays a role. These ingredients lack moisture, which is essential for bacterial reproduction. The density of fruitcake helps too. A lack of air pockets inside the cake prevents pathogens from proliferating. Essentially, the mix of dried fruit and alcohol creates a strong defense against mold and decay.

Advertisement