The Biggest Problem We Had With Pineapple Jim Beam Bourbon
It seems like every few years or so there's another new push in flavored spirits, from Bacardi's expansive tropical portfolio to flavored tequilas that promise to add an extra zing to the perfect margarita recipe. And don't forget the never-ending orchard of Absolut vodkas — so many that it seems they must be hybridizing new fruits along the way. When it comes to flavored whiskey, aside from the age-old cinnamon and honey flavors, Jim Beam bourbon is one of the few brands to dive into fruit, whole hog, even getting in on the tropical craze. Unfortunately, their pineapple offering fell completely short.
The biggest problem with Jim Beam Pineapple is that it's just too darned sweet. In our ranking of every flavored Jim Beam bourbon, Chowhound found pineapple to be the worst of all of the flavors. Our reviewer wrote that it "tasted like the bottom of a piña colada glass. It gives beach vacation vibes but it is a bit syrupy on the tongue." Accordingly, the pineapple flavor may interest a younger drinker with a less refined palate. And this shouldn't come as any huge surprise, given that regular Jim Beam is one of 12 bourbons you should leave on the shelf due to its one-dimensional taste. Although, it is noted that it's inexpensive and acceptable for mixed drinks, so maybe Jim Beam Pineapple could be saved with a mixer?
What's wrong with Jim Beam Pineapple?
Due to its high corn content and barrel aging, bourbon whiskey is already quite sweet on the taste buds, so an addition of a super sweet and syrupy flavor like pineapple might just not be the way to go. And when mixed with soda water or too much ice, the flavor would fall apart altogether. It might work as the base for a cocktail, but it would need something with a pretty substantial flavor to counteract the cloyingly sweet pineapple. The pineapple flavor isn't completely unpleasant, it just doesn't need to be anywhere near a bourbon.
On the other end of the spectrum, Jim Beam Honey took the top spot in our ranking. Surprisingly, the honey flavor was much less sweet than the other flavors and seemed plausible to use in cocktails or drink on the rocks. It tasted much more natural than the others, overall. And with eight flavors, there was quite a lot to try.
Thankfully, if you're looking for a better inexpensive bourbon (without the added flavor) than regular Jim Beam, Wild Turkey 101 is perfect for mixing and sipping alike. Unfortunately, Jim Beam Pineapple may be best served as a chilled bar shot — something quick, easy, and sweet, like biting right into an orange Tic Tac to get a rush of flavor, rather than bothering to attempt to savor it on the tongue.