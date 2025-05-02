The Biggest Problem We Had With Pineapple Jim Beam Bourbon

It seems like every few years or so there's another new push in flavored spirits, from Bacardi's expansive tropical portfolio to flavored tequilas that promise to add an extra zing to the perfect margarita recipe. And don't forget the never-ending orchard of Absolut vodkas — so many that it seems they must be hybridizing new fruits along the way. When it comes to flavored whiskey, aside from the age-old cinnamon and honey flavors, Jim Beam bourbon is one of the few brands to dive into fruit, whole hog, even getting in on the tropical craze. Unfortunately, their pineapple offering fell completely short.

The biggest problem with Jim Beam Pineapple is that it's just too darned sweet. In our ranking of every flavored Jim Beam bourbon, Chowhound found pineapple to be the worst of all of the flavors. Our reviewer wrote that it "tasted like the bottom of a piña colada glass. It gives beach vacation vibes but it is a bit syrupy on the tongue." Accordingly, the pineapple flavor may interest a younger drinker with a less refined palate. And this shouldn't come as any huge surprise, given that regular Jim Beam is one of 12 bourbons you should leave on the shelf due to its one-dimensional taste. Although, it is noted that it's inexpensive and acceptable for mixed drinks, so maybe Jim Beam Pineapple could be saved with a mixer?