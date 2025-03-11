Is Jim Beam A Bourbon Or Whiskey? Here's What To Know

If you've ever enjoyed an old fashioned or John Collins with bourbon, you might have thought it tastes a lot like your favorite whiskey. Jim Beam, a popular liquor brand based outside of Louisville, Kentucky, refers to itself as bourbon. The reason bourbon tastes similar to whiskey is because, technically, that's what it is. There are notable differences between bourbon and whiskey, but all bourbon (including Jim Beam) is whiskey, while not all whiskey is bourbon.

In short, it comes down to where the spirit is produced. Whiskey can be made anywhere, but bourbon, which is a type of whiskey, must be made in the United States. There are regional restrictions for other whiskeys, too — for example, scotch must be made in Scotland. Bourbon has a slightly different makeup than other whiskeys, being that it's made from more than 51% corn grain. Other whiskey types can be made mostly from grains like barley and rye, which explains why there are notable flavor differences between rye whiskey and bourbon. The corn impacts the flavor, with some saying it makes it taste a little sweeter than whiskeys made with other grains.