Is Jim Beam A Bourbon Or Whiskey? Here's What To Know
If you've ever enjoyed an old fashioned or John Collins with bourbon, you might have thought it tastes a lot like your favorite whiskey. Jim Beam, a popular liquor brand based outside of Louisville, Kentucky, refers to itself as bourbon. The reason bourbon tastes similar to whiskey is because, technically, that's what it is. There are notable differences between bourbon and whiskey, but all bourbon (including Jim Beam) is whiskey, while not all whiskey is bourbon.
In short, it comes down to where the spirit is produced. Whiskey can be made anywhere, but bourbon, which is a type of whiskey, must be made in the United States. There are regional restrictions for other whiskeys, too — for example, scotch must be made in Scotland. Bourbon has a slightly different makeup than other whiskeys, being that it's made from more than 51% corn grain. Other whiskey types can be made mostly from grains like barley and rye, which explains why there are notable flavor differences between rye whiskey and bourbon. The corn impacts the flavor, with some saying it makes it taste a little sweeter than whiskeys made with other grains.
Bourbon has distinct differences from other whiskeys
While the majority of bourbon is made from corn, Jim Beam also uses a mash of rye, malted barley, plus a "setback" mash, which is left over from the previous distillation. But there is a long list of requirements beyond ingredients for a whiskey to be considered bourbon. In addition to being made mostly with corn and coming from the United States, bourbon cannot be distilled at more than 160 proof or barreled at more than 125 proof. Bourbon has to be aged for at least two years and cannot contain any additives. This means no artificial flavors or coloring can be added to the spirit.
While there are a number of factors that impact bourbon's aging, whiskeys made in the United States tend to age quicker than other whiskeys like scotch. But Jim Beam ages its bourbon for four years instead of two to give it a more mature flavor profile when compared to those international styles.