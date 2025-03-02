The Budget Bourbon That's Perfect For Mixing And Sipping Alike

Finding the perfect bourbon for every occasion can be a daunting task. You don't want to spoil a rare and expensive bourbon like Pappy Van Winkle by mixing it with ginger ale or cola. That's basically a crime. Conversely, there are some bourbons that are better left on the shelf, and are definitely not ideal for drinking neat. Trying to nail down a bourbon that tastes good enough to sip but doesn't feel wrong mixing into a cocktail might feel like you're looking for an elusive unicorn. However, look no further than Wild Turkey 101, as it's the best of both worlds.

Wild Turkey Distillery has been producing bourbon for more than 80 years in the state of Kentucky — the bourbon capital of the U.S., though its roots reach all the way back to the mid-1800s. Wild Turkey 101 is aged for six to eight years in a new American White Oak barrel that has undergone an alligator char, meaning it was deeply charred for at least 55 seconds. Resting in a barrel that has an alligator char, combined with its high rye content and a proof of 101, gives it a bold and somewhat peppery flavor, while still containing the more subtle notes that are synonymous with bourbon, such as vanilla, caramel, and orange peel. A 750-ml bottle of Wild Turkey 101 comes in at around $20 a pop, making it an affordable bottom-shelf bourbon that doesn't sacrifice flavor for cost.