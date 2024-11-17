What's The Best Cut Of Steak For Sizzling Fajitas?

We all know the sound — that exciting "tssss" you hear when your sizzling hot fajitas are on their way from the kitchen to your table. The combination of onions, peppers, guacamole, sour cream, and warm tortillas makes for a top tier dinner, but the cut of steak used in fajitas is of paramount importance, and can make or break the entire meal. Flank steak and skirt steak are two cuts that rise above other cuts due to their flavor, texture, and ability to withstand being cooked at a high temperature, making them the ideal choice for steak fajitas.

Flank steak and skirt steak are both thin and fairly lean cuts of meat, making them ideal for being sliced into the thin strips you usually see in fajitas. When sliced and cooked properly, they are tender enough to bite through and have the perfect texture to complement the slight crunch of the grilled peppers and onions. However, it's important to know how to cut, marinate, and cook these steaks so you end up with perfectly delicious fajitas and not a tough, chewy mess.