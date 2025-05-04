12 Mistakes You're Making When Planning An Outdoor Picnic

Starting in the early part of spring, the people who have felt perpetually stuck at home long to shake off the shackles of cabin fever and run barefoot and unfettered over hill and dale. Ideally, it'll be a jaunt that inspires a huge appetite, one that's satiated by a basket of abundant fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, gourmet sandwiches served on sweet brown bread, and a little wine or homemade lemonade to wash it down. All of this would, of course, be consumed on the banks of some creek situated on the outskirts of Small Town, Anywhere, with cool breezes coming off the water, flavoring the meal just so. If your picnics don't include a scene like the one described above — or at least, the spirit of it — you might be unknowingly committing the first of possibly many picnic mistakes.

But you don't have to accept this and other picnic faux pas as inevitable. If you arm yourself with a list of all the mistakes you might possibly make before you pack up the proverbial picnic tote, you'll spend more time with toes in the water, downing your favorite sammies, and less time swatting away the flies that threaten the felicity of your outdoor meal. To that end, we look at 12 of the most common mistakes people make when they get their picnic on. We also offer some outdoor cooking hacks to put yourself back on the Trail of Bliss and the perfect picnic.