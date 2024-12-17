Cooking Hacks You Should Know Before Your Next Camping Trip

Cooking over a fire is quintessential to camping, particularly if you're making s'mores, the all-time camp favorite. Fire building comes with a learning curve, but there's one simple hack you can use to navigate it. According to Dana Gillespie, Camp Manager for Silver Sage Girl Scouts, it all comes down to the type of fire you build. "If we're using a Dutch oven, we're going to need more hot coals," she explains. "And if we're doing s'mores, we're gonna need flame, with coals in the background."

Achieving the type of flame Gillespie speaks of requires building a teepee- or a cone-shaped fire. It has the potential to produce big flames, depending on how much fuel you put on it. However, because it begins to burn quickly, it also creates coals just as fast. These two qualities together give you the perfect fire to help create ridiculously good classic s'mores (or a hearty helping of s'mores croissants if you're feeling a little creative).

To build a teepee fire, you'll start by putting together a kindling ball made of pine cones and needles, tiny twigs, and dried grass. Next, stand a variety of small, medium, and large sticks or logs around this ball in the shape of a teepee. Light the kindling ball to set it aflame. If you've created enough airflow between the sticks and logs, the ball (and the teepee) should fire up fairly quickly. Once it's lit, add logs as needed to keep the fire toasty while you're roasting your marshmallows.