Instant Vs Ground Coffee: What's The Difference?

While the choice between instant and ground coffee is simple for some, it's not for others, especially when you take into account the convenience of the former. To be clear, convenience is the major distinguishing factor of all the differences between instant and ground coffee. Instant coffee is made from the hardier, cheaper, and more bitter robusta coffee bean; ground coffee generally uses arabica, which has a higher proportion of acidity, oils, and sugars that give a cuppa all its nuanced flavors and aromas. While instant coffee is simply ground coffee, its multi-step process turns it into water-soluble granules or powder. Thus, instant coffee simply needs to be stirred into water for a cup of coffee, while ground beans need to be brewed in one of several ways, which generally require an additional apparatus or coffee machine.

While the question of which one is better as a morning cup of joe is a complicated one, if you need grounds for a recipe, instant coffee is the one to reach for. Baking with instant coffee is particularly popular because of how easy it is to mix it into liquid ingredients and the rich flavor it adds. Unfortunately, when drunk as a beverage, it has a prominent bitter taste and lacks ground coffee's complexity and caffeine content. However, the best instant coffee brands on the market today offer flavorful instant powders with higher caffeine levels, longer shelf life, and lower price compared to ground coffee.