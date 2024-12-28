Why Butter-Based Sauces Are The Best Choice For Lobster Ravioli

Some foods have major superfans, and lobster and pasta both tend to rank among the highest echelons of culinary cravings. So what could be better than putting those beloved foods together in lobster ravioli? While this dish may seem hard to mess up, picking out the perfect sauce goes a long way to ensuring its perfection. The best way to dress this culinary super duo is to add yet another ingredient that is beloved the world over – butter.

The best sauce to pair with pumpkin ravioli is a butter base, and this seafood-filled carbohydrate cousin benefits from a similar saucy philosophy. It's true that cream sauces aren't uncommon for lobster ravioli, but there's something about a simple butter condiment that really allows your succulent seafood and silky pasta to shine. Much in the way you'd dip a perfect piece of lobster meat in drawn butter, this melted lipid lifts and highlights the shellfish's naturally delicious qualities, elevating and delivering its sweetness and salinity with every bite.