Why Butter-Based Sauces Are The Best Choice For Lobster Ravioli
Some foods have major superfans, and lobster and pasta both tend to rank among the highest echelons of culinary cravings. So what could be better than putting those beloved foods together in lobster ravioli? While this dish may seem hard to mess up, picking out the perfect sauce goes a long way to ensuring its perfection. The best way to dress this culinary super duo is to add yet another ingredient that is beloved the world over – butter.
The best sauce to pair with pumpkin ravioli is a butter base, and this seafood-filled carbohydrate cousin benefits from a similar saucy philosophy. It's true that cream sauces aren't uncommon for lobster ravioli, but there's something about a simple butter condiment that really allows your succulent seafood and silky pasta to shine. Much in the way you'd dip a perfect piece of lobster meat in drawn butter, this melted lipid lifts and highlights the shellfish's naturally delicious qualities, elevating and delivering its sweetness and salinity with every bite.
Buttering up your lobster ravioli with flavor
Additionally, butter is a perfect vehicle for other flavors that complement lobster. Because fat carries flavor, you can easily infuse it with herbs like sage, tarragon, or thyme, spices like nutmeg or hot red pepper flakes, and aromatics like garlic or onion. Citrus like lemon or orange are also great additions to lobster ravioli, adding a pop of brightness, a touch of tang and pleasant bitterness, and complementing the richness of both the butter and the pasta. You can even add crispy bacon or prosciutto for a boost of added protein.
Melted butter also contributes a textural element to your pasta dish, creating a rich mouthfeel that is super satisfying with these pasta pillows, and isn't as overwhelming as cream. Browning your butter adds a warming nuttiness that brings depth and a new dimension to this seafood filled pasta, too. Maybe you know how to prep and grill lobster like a pro or the difference between Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls, but by buttering up your lobster ravioli, you'll ensure that this prized seafood is comforting and crave-worthy.