Give Pasta Fresh Seafood Flavor Using An Easy Canned Ingredient

At their core, seafood pasta dishes are quite simple, but something about them feels like they should be reserved for special occasions. The combination of tender pasta and briny, oceanic flavors is equal parts satisfying, comforting, and luxurious. Part of this exclusive nature may be due to how intimidating it can be to cook seafood at home, especially if you're dealing with fresh ingredients.

Buying fresh shellfish or mussels, cleaning them, and cooking them properly can quickly turn what should be an easy dinner into a time-consuming process. Frozen seafood can help, but it often lacks the robust flavor you're looking for. To solve these issues, add canned clams to your grocery list. They're shelf-stable, easy to use, and deliver a bold seafood flavor that's perfect for pasta.

Canned clams come fully cooked, so you don't have to deal with the stress of cooking fresh shellfish. The easiest way to incorporate them into a pasta dish is to choose a base recipe, like cacio e pepe, and dump the clams in. Both the clams themselves and the liquid they're packed in is full of delicious salty flavor; just mix them into the pasta and you'll be left with a tasty, protein-packed meal.