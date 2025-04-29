5 Nonalcoholic Drinks That Pair Best With Your Steak Dinner

A good steak dinner is something to be savored and paired with nothing but the best sides and beverages. Steak lovers often go for a frothy beer, a decadent glass of wine, or a smoky whisky for an indulgent yet sophisticated pairing, and who can blame them? These choices are all a great way to take an already indulgent meal and elevate it to the next level. From the interesting flavor combinations that a craft beer brings to your meal to the way a complex glass of whisky perfectly complements the flavors of beef, alcohol gives you plenty of choices that are at once delicious and sophisticated. And don't even get us started on how the tannins in wine are practically made to give a deep red — such as a cabernet or a malbec — the strength to perfectly balance the richness of a good cut of steak.

But if you think that steak and alcohol are the only way to go, think again. Whether you aren't fond of alcohol, wearing the cap of designated driver, or abstaining for any other reason, there are plenty of nonalcoholic options that can make sure your steak dinner is nothing short of stellar. From sweet and fruity beverages that offset the richness of steak to classy mocktails and other alcohol dupes that have rich and bold flavors to balance the beef, we are here to help with some of the best pairing choices for your next meal.