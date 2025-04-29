5 Nonalcoholic Drinks That Pair Best With Your Steak Dinner
A good steak dinner is something to be savored and paired with nothing but the best sides and beverages. Steak lovers often go for a frothy beer, a decadent glass of wine, or a smoky whisky for an indulgent yet sophisticated pairing, and who can blame them? These choices are all a great way to take an already indulgent meal and elevate it to the next level. From the interesting flavor combinations that a craft beer brings to your meal to the way a complex glass of whisky perfectly complements the flavors of beef, alcohol gives you plenty of choices that are at once delicious and sophisticated. And don't even get us started on how the tannins in wine are practically made to give a deep red — such as a cabernet or a malbec — the strength to perfectly balance the richness of a good cut of steak.
But if you think that steak and alcohol are the only way to go, think again. Whether you aren't fond of alcohol, wearing the cap of designated driver, or abstaining for any other reason, there are plenty of nonalcoholic options that can make sure your steak dinner is nothing short of stellar. From sweet and fruity beverages that offset the richness of steak to classy mocktails and other alcohol dupes that have rich and bold flavors to balance the beef, we are here to help with some of the best pairing choices for your next meal.
Hit up the lemonade stand on your way to dinner
Lemonade may stir memories of the stand you operated in your driveway as a kid, but the drink has a rightful place as a steak pairing for adults. The reason these items pair so well is simple: The acidic yet refreshing and slightly sweet lemon complements the rich, fatty flavors of the meat. Additionally, lemonade is far from a one-note drink; you can add other fruits and berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, to bring more depth to the flavor profile and give your beverage an extra pop of brightness.
As long as the lemonade isn't overly sugary, the pairing is a perfect flavor complement without overpowering the steak itself. Try making your own to modulate the sweetness, or go for store-bought. If opting for the latter, we suggest you avoid the very sugary Turkey Hill lemonade, which could clash with the savory beef flavors and overwhelm your palate.
Opt for a specialty soda
Sodas tend to get a bad rap, mostly because of the sugar content and artificial ingredients. But for soda fans, there is nothing quite like the pairing of a sweet, carbonated beverage with a meal. Luckily, the market is evolving with specialty sodas and craft options that not only offer healthier options with high-quality ingredients — brands like Olipop feature ingredients such as prebiotics — but also creative and unique flavors that can elevate any steak dinner with a delicious accompaniment. The wide range of flavors gives you plenty of pairing options that you can jazz up with a fancy glass for a more sophisticated look, such as a sudsy-headed root bear in a pilsner glass or grape soda in a wine glass.
Dress up your iced tea
Iced tea is an old standby, but it doesn't have to be the same beverage some Americans pair with nearly every meal. For something both familiar and a little out of the ordinary, infuse it with unique fruit flavors. Peach and raspberry teas are always delicious, but also a bit common. If you want to think outside the box, dress up your iced tea with mango purée or get really creative by brewing an herbal tea option such as Blue Tea Butterfly Pea Flower tea. This beverage not only gives you a delicious, mild flavor that doesn't overpower your steak, it also adds a vibrant pop of blue color that changes to a brilliant purple when you add lemon or lime juice.
Enjoy a mocktail or two
Sometimes those cocktails your friends and family are enjoying look fun and delicious, even if you don't like or can't drink alcohol. Not to mention cocktails go great with a well-cooked steak dinner. Enter the mocktail, which is becoming increasingly popular at restaurants and bars around the world. Fun and sophisticated all at once, mocktails let you imbibe without the consequences of alcohol. You can't go wrong making your own nonalcoholic drinks at home with a simple mocktail formula: Just use the right balance of fresh, quality ingredients that complement each other nicely. Choose citrusy mocktails to cut through the richness of the beef — think lemon, lime, and pineapple juice, for a start.
Grab a glass of sangria, sans alcohol
Much like a cleverly crafted mocktail can bring sophistication and flavor to your steak dinner, a glass of alcohol-free sangria can provide the perfect pairing for your meal. There is a reason red wine is a common pairing for beef (it's in the tannins). Grape juice — a common base for an alcohol-free sangria — has fewer tannins compared to its alcohol-containing cousin, but it still contains some of these chemical components that complement beef so well. The best part of sangria is the fruit that soaks in the liquid; toss some grapes into your sangria (adding to the tannin load) and you've got a perfect match for your steak that is sure to please any palate.