The Sugary Store-Bought Lemonade You Should Avoid Buying

Although lemonade purists who enjoy the tart taste on its own should avoid Turkey Hill's lemonade, its price makes it a more appealing option for quenching a crowd's thirst. At just $1.50 for a 1-gallon jug, this is one of the least expensive lemonades sold at grocery stores. Plus, it has a shockingly bright yellow color that could come in handy for themed party punches or dramatic cocktails.

To add more nuance to its sugar-syrup flavor, we'd recommend mixing Turkey Hill Lemonade with other tart juices like grapefruit or lime juice. For a fall twist, cranberries will give your lemonade a burst of tangy flavor (and a gorgeously pink color). With the addition of sparkling water or soda, you'll have a tart-sweet punch ready to serve a crowd.

To cut the sweetness of Turkey Hill's lemonade, you can also try adding fresh herbs like mint, basil, thyme, or rosemary. Lemongrass will also give the not-so-lemony lemonade an extra citrusy kick. Another option to cut the sweetness? Just add a pinch of salt. It may sound strange, but salt will diminish the harshest flavors of the overly sweet product — just go easy or you'll risk oversalting it. If you feel like there's no saving your too-sweet lemonade, try our last Hail Mary pass: pickle juice. A little briny, salty pickle juice goes a long way to moderate the sweetness of sugary lemonade, so if you're already unhappy with your lemonade purchase, why not give it a try?