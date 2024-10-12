The Foods You Should Be Storing In Your Fridge's Crisper Drawer

Most people know that refrigerator crisper drawers are where you deposit all the fruits and vegetables you buy and swear you will use before they go bad. But have you ever stopped to consider what they actually do or if they're set up correctly for what you're putting in them? If your fruits and vegetables aren't lasting as long as they should, chances are your drawers are set up wrong.

Typically, crisper drawers are located at the bottom of your refrigerator, and many models have two. They work by controlling airflow. Each drawer has a sliding control that either opens or closes a vent to let air circulate or trap it inside. When the vent is opened, the drawer is set up for low humidity; closing it increases the humidity. This creates an optimal environment for fruits and veggies, but you have to know which ones go where. For instance, drawers with open vents (low humidity) are best for many fruits, like apples, avocados, peaches, and pears, which produce ethylene gas. This gas plays a part in ripening fruits, but storing them in a drawer with an open vent helps disperse the ethylene so the fruits don't ripen too quickly. You could also store these fruits in the main part of your fridge, as it is a dry environment with good airflow. (So long as it's not overpacked.)

On the other hand, high-humidity settings are the best for leafy and thin-skinned vegetables, like romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, and peppers, that are prone to wilting or losing moisture. A closed vent helps prevent this by limiting airflow, keeping more moisture inside, and preventing ethylene gas from entering and causing rot.