12 Best And Worst Practices For Cleaning Your Fridge

A refrigerator is a modern kitchen essential. According to 2024 statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 99.9% of American households have a refrigerator. But many may not realize that fridges should be regularly cleaned. Refrigerating food makes it resistant to most bacteria, but crumbs and drippings from said food create a bacteria breeding ground. Despite the low temperatures, which, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, some bacteria will grow in your fridge if left unchecked. For instance, an article published by the University of Connecticut points out that listeria thrives in the cold.

To keep your food safe and your fridge odor-free, experts recommend thoroughly cleaning your fridge every three months or so. Luckily, this is fairly easy to do, and you can even use inexpensive household items to do it. The one issue you may run into is whether or not to turn your fridge off during the process. Opinions vary, so it's best to check with your fridge's manufacturer, though it is generally recommended to turn the fridge off for safety and energy conservation. Then, get out your kitchen cleaning staples like white vinegar, dish soap, rags, and baking soda and get started! But if you're not sure how to proceed, don't worry. Here's what to do and not to do when cleaning your fridge.