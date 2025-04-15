Don't Throw Out That Empty 6-Pack Container, Use It For This Instead
Keeping the fridge organized can be an uphill battle. Sometimes, food items just don't get put back where they belong, especially when it comes to all those jars and bottles of barbecue sauce, mustard, ketchup, mayo, and the like. Instead, they get "lost" and forgotten in a sea of condiments you bought at Costco or buried behind all those Trader Joe's condiments you couldn't pass up, only to be rediscovered when they've turned green or grown mold. But there's a fridge hack that can help prevent food waste and keep the condiments you store in this appliance organized.
All you need is one or two of those 6-pack cardboard containers that glass bottles of soda and beer often come in. Instead of tossing the cardboard carrier, upcycle it into a handy-dandy organizer for your condiments. These carriers have built-in compartments that will keep your soy sauce and salad dressings upright, making spills and leaks less likely when someone opens or closes the fridge door too aggressively, causing things to tip over. And, if your fridge shelving has a gap between the shelf and the bar, it will help keep them in place, so they don't slip through that extra space.
Other ways to use your 6-pack cardboard container
This condiment organization hack has other benefits. Using these cardboard bottle carriers makes it easier to grab all the bottles and jars you need for Taco Tuesday or for your backyard barbecue dishes without having to make multiple trips to the fridge. You can group condiments based on use, expiration date, or what is about to run out, giving you an edge on your next shopping list. If you use a label maker in your kitchen to keep things organized, it will also come in handy here, too. When you tell the kids to grab the carrier with all your favorite dipping sauces, they will know just which one it is.
The one drawback of using a cardboard bottle carrier for this purpose is that it is made out of, well, cardboard. Condensation and spills can cause them to get soggy and degrade their integrity. So, you may have to change them out from time to time. If you like the way these carriers work in the fridge, use them as a makeshift caddy to organize plasticware and napkins for your picnic or backyard party, or for your cleaning supplies to make sprucing up the kitchen a breeze. The possibilities are only limited by what you need to organize.