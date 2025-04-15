Don't Throw Out That Empty 6-Pack Container, Use It For This Instead

Keeping the fridge organized can be an uphill battle. Sometimes, food items just don't get put back where they belong, especially when it comes to all those jars and bottles of barbecue sauce, mustard, ketchup, mayo, and the like. Instead, they get "lost" and forgotten in a sea of condiments you bought at Costco or buried behind all those Trader Joe's condiments you couldn't pass up, only to be rediscovered when they've turned green or grown mold. But there's a fridge hack that can help prevent food waste and keep the condiments you store in this appliance organized.

All you need is one or two of those 6-pack cardboard containers that glass bottles of soda and beer often come in. Instead of tossing the cardboard carrier, upcycle it into a handy-dandy organizer for your condiments. These carriers have built-in compartments that will keep your soy sauce and salad dressings upright, making spills and leaks less likely when someone opens or closes the fridge door too aggressively, causing things to tip over. And, if your fridge shelving has a gap between the shelf and the bar, it will help keep them in place, so they don't slip through that extra space.