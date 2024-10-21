How A Restaurant Smells Is More Important Than You Might Think

First century Roman gourmand Apicius purportedly said, "We eat first with our eyes," but our nose definitely comes in close second. Our sense of smell is integral to our sense of taste, as anyone who's suffered from a stuffy nose can attest. Humans possess 400 types of scent receptors capable of detecting, at minimum, 1 trillion different scents. With this in mind, it makes sense that bad scents or distracting aromas might be a sign of a bad restaurant, debilitating an establishment's overall relationship with their customers.

Taylor Hester, the Executive Chef of Roscioli NYC and one of many esteemed presenters at nonprofit City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV! fundraising event on Tuesday, October 29, spared a few moments to speak with Chowhound about how odors can affect dining experiences. He offered sage advice for unwary diners about certain scents to be cautious about. "If there are any rotten food smells coming from a restaurant it might be best to skip," Hester warns. "Any overpowering chemical or fragrant smells like scented candles can also ruin a meal."

Ambient odors from cleaners, sewage, and rancid or burnt oil can severely damage a restaurant's reputation, with customers running to social media to report their unpleasant experiences. Even wearing personal scents will affect your own ability to fully appreciate the gourmet experience you're paying for, let alone how it influences those around you. Considering how an errant aroma can impact a meal, it's easy to understand why arguments around banning customers wearing strong perfume or cologne carries weight with upscale chefs and restaurateurs. Of course, not all smells in a restaurant are bad for business.