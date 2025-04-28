A bourbon glaze is an excellent canvas: The sauce can be reinterpreted in numerous ways. Of course, it all starts with the booze, but conveniently, any type of bourbon is fit for the task. So use this dish as an opportunity to make use of a bottom-shelf bourbon. There will be some slight differences between bottles: Wheat-heavy bourbons will impart more sweetness, while rye has a little more spice. And keep in mind if you're using a high-proof spirit, you'll need to simmer longer to reduce boozy flavors. Although whichever bourbon option you reach for, the carrots will turn out tasty.

Furthermore, the glaze welcomes some further seasonings, too. In addition to the expected salt and pepper, consider throwing in some smoked paprika, or even cayenne for chile pepper notes. For the sugar component, it's best to go with the more robust notes of brown sugar; it's the best choice for a baby carrots sugar glaze, too. Plus, some lemon or orange juice can add a nice dash of fruity acidity. And if you want to try out such a dish but don't have the booze on hand, experiment with other brown liquors; they're the best bourbon substitute for cooking. After all, a spirituous dash will take your carrots to the next level.