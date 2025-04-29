You Should Absolutely Be Making Pizza In Your Smoker

When using a smoker, most aspects of the pizza-making process remain the same. You'll still want to craft your own dough, perhaps using discarded sourdough for a tasty crust, although any dough composition works well — there's no shame in using a store-bought base for ease. Concerning the sauce and toppings, the options are as limitless. Consider what flavors you'd like to see turn smoky: candidates like pepperoni, hard cheeses, and peppers will turn out especially well.

Just remember to not add too many ingredients (especially sauce) and settle for a thin or medium crust to let the smoky flavors really infuse. It's also hugely helpful to cook on a pizza stone — an expert tip for crispy pizza crust — as the tool will also stop dough from falling through the grates. At the very least, use parchment paper since cooking straight on the grill won't be possible.

Finally, a good wood smoker is preferred for flavor, but an electric model works too. Keep the lid on during cooking, and maintain temperatures at a warm 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Judge readiness visually. The pizza should be golden brown, and the cheese fully melted. Once you have the technique down, the method opens to many tantalizing possibilities. You can smoke cold cuts and cheeses prior for an all-out pizza night or even cook a store-bought frozen pizza in such a manner.