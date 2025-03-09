Your Sourdough Discard Is The Secret To The Tastiest Pizza Crust

There are two distinct paths to create a tasty pizza crust with sourdough starter. You can either speed up the process by boosting your starter and dough with an additional packet of instant yeast, or you can let time do the leavening work instead. Though even two or three hours will give you perfectly satisfying pizza, if you can afford to spare several hours, consider mixing up your dough the night before and letting it ferment on the counter overnight. The next morning, you'll have to give it a little stretch and a fold before covering it and placing it in the fridge. About an hour before you'd like your pizzas to go in the oven, take out the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes before shaping it into ball-sized portions and letting it rest again.

With either version of sourdough discard-based pizza, you should avoid using a rolling pin to eventually shape your dough into a circle. You'll press out all the pockets of air and make your dough too dense and hard to chew through. Once shaped and dressed with toppings, you can either cook your pizza on a sheet pan or pizza stone (to avoid a soggy crust) in a super hot oven or cast iron skillet under the broiler, which is key to making restaurant-style pizza at home. Whichever method you choose, make sure to preheat your pan or skillet so that the bottom crust has a chance to crisp up. Once you taste the tender, tangy results, you may never go back to your old pizza crust recipe again.