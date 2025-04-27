The Bright, Pillowy Garnish That Brings A Whimsical Sip To Martinis

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're hosting one of those trendy TikTok parties where everyone shows up with their own themed cocktail, this one's a chic, crowd-pleasing standout. Sure, you could order fun drinkware and twirly straws on Etsy, but the drink itself should actually deliver, both visually and flavor-wise. So, forget gin and vermouth, lemon twists, and blue cheese olives. Forget the salad dressing martini (how could you, though?).

If you want something playful and elegant, cotton candy is the move for making a unique, bucket-list worthy martini. Think purple cotton candy atop a Lavender Haze martini at the Taylor Swift party, or white cotton candy clouds over a blue martini for your bestie's baby shower — it's the kind of thing you've probably saved on Pinterest and never made, until now.

We know what you're thinking: "I do not run a carnival, and thus, I do not own a cotton candy machine." No worries! You can buy a bunch of individual packages (perfect cocktail portions) of colorful cotton candy for less than $20 on Amazon. Or, you might actually have a cotton candy machine, so simply learn how to use it, and whip that stuff up to your heart's content.

Cotton candy is a gorgeous garnish, and can pair well with sweeter martinis, like a lemon drop or French martini. Think vanilla vodka, pink-hued flavors like raspberry and strawberry, and cotton candy-flavored syrups. Whether you're using it for flavor, garnish, or both, there are a few smart ways to make it work.