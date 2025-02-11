Here's How To Use Your Cotton Candy Machine

Spun sugar is a centuries-old tradition that's gone through several renaissances. It's been boiled and stretched, hand-pulled and whipped, and the technique for making cotton candy has been refined over the years. In modern memory, the sweet concoction has been largely confined to carnivals, fairs, and festivals. But now, you can make cotton candy at home and have fluffy homemade fairy floss ready in just minutes. And while you can use your air fryer to make other favorite fair foods, you need a cotton candy machine to make dessert.

Before you start spinning your sugar, double-check that any long hair is tied back and don a long-sleeved shirt to prevent burns from the very hot sugar. It's also advisable to cover your working area with a silicone mat or parchment paper to catch any stray candy wisps before they cement themselves to your counter. You can buy a 6.5-foot silicone countertop mat on Amazon or use masking tape to secure pieces of parchment. Once you start the machine, the difficult part starts.

The trick is to understand how to turn the stick. Instead of whirling it around the inside of the machine with your whole arm, twist it in a circular motion using your wrist and fingers. As you twist, move the stick back and forth toward and away from the center of the machine to control the thickness and height. The sugar strands will build upon themselves, creating a perfect pillow of cotton candy.