In-N-Out's Secret Menu Flying Dutchman, Explained

It's well known that In-N-Out Burger's simple menu (which only lists three styles of burgers, fries, and drinks) is deceptive and that a wide secret menu is available to order from. In-N-Out keeps up the facade to some extent, but even its website now lists a "Not So Secret Menu" that explains popular secret menu picks like Animal Style burgers and fries. There's still no In-N-Out chicken sandwich, but you've got options for hamburgers and they can get unusual.

If you've seen something called the "Flying Dutchman" going around, it's certainly an inside-out take on cheeseburgers: In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman burger contains no bread or vegetables of any kind and is instead just two hamburger patties with a couple of cheese slices in between them. Essentially, the meat itself serves as the bun. A popular variant that's gone viral on social media includes an extra addition that makes the bare-bones burger slightly more interesting: grilled onions for buns, with the two beef patties and cheese slices as the filling. You'll need to wash your hands after eating either version, but there's an appeal to a Flying Dutchman with no hamburger buns.