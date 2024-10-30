2 Fake Secret Menu Items You Shouldn't Order At In-N-Out

Whether it's the thrill of pushing boundaries or the natural human instinct to uncover hidden truths, restaurant secret menus give fast food customers a sense of exclusivity. The no-frills California-born burger joint In-N-Out is home to one of the most popular secret menus. Despite the main menu being barebones, fans of the fast food chain are constantly coming up with creative takes on standard items. Although the restaurant's website refers to the elusive roster of provisions as its "not-so-secret menu" and claims that the repertoire is simply a collection of popular burger customizations, that doesn't stop customers from inventing ordering hacks. However, there are two secret menu items you shouldn't waste your time ordering — doggy-style fries and monkey-style burgers.

Doggy-style fries are rumored to be animal-style fries, which are a real secret menu item, topped with sliced hot dog wieners. The claim originated from a viral TikTok video, which included footage of the alleged item on an In-N-Out restaurant's counter. However, purported employees of the fast food chain were quick to dismiss the secret menu item's existence. "TikTok makes my job HELL," one person commented, alluding to the chaos and frustration that fake menu hacks cause at restaurants. Since In-N-Out doesn't sell hot dogs, this menu hack isn't possible.

Though not as far-fetched as doggy-style fries, a monkey-style burger is purportedly a regular burger topped with animal-style fries. This rumor also started on social media with an Instagram post, but was denied by the owner and president of In-N-Out Lynsi Snyder, who commented on the post with the raised-eyebrow and thumbs-down emojis.