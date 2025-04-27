Can Dark Chocolate Really Help You Sleep? It's Complicated

When it comes to the intersection of food and wellness, there are a number of popular stories we'd love to believe in, such as: A daily glass of wine is actually healthy, or a square of dark chocolate is the key to restful sleep. Unfortunately, the science behind these too-good-to-be-true claims usually reveals them to be just myths — or at least complicates the narrative. Some people swear that a high-quality dark chocolate bar makes for a great sleep aid, but others may find it keeps them tossing and turning.

Let's start by unpacking why dark chocolate could help you get a good night's rest. Different types of chocolate are distinguished, in part, by the percentage of cocoa solids they contain. Dark chocolate, unlike its commonly conflated cousin semi-sweet chocolate, usually contains around 70% to 100% cocoa solids. That not only gives it a super intense chocolate flavor, it also means it has a high concentration of beneficial minerals, including magnesium. Magnesium helps regulate the body's internal clock and promotes relaxation, and a 1-ounce square of dark chocolate contains roughly 65 milligrams of it — about 15% of the Daily Value. Additionally, dark chocolate contains tryptophan, the amino acid that converts to serotonin and is linked to sleepiness.

However, these benefits don't mean that you should eat a chocolate bar every night before bed. Studies have found that, while eating chocolate can help regulate your circadian rhythm, the positive effects come from eating it in the morning. At night, you risk disrupting your sleep cycle with stimulating ingredients.