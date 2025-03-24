This Award-Winning Dark Chocolate Is Said To Be The Best In The World And Only Has 2 Ingredients

There's chocolate and then there's really amazing chocolate. While all forms get the job done, especially for a true chocolate-lover, there really is a difference between a popular chocolate bar you could grab at almost any grocery store, and a truly decadent, award-winning one. So what separates a still-perfectly-delicious, buttery, rich chocolate bar from one deemed the illustrious title of just perhaps, the very best in the world? The ingredients.

Of course, with all treats and flavors, such things are subjective, but the Norwegian-made Vigdis Rosenkilde's 70% cacao Quellouno dark chocolate bar has been deemed to be one of the world's very best. This creation is made with an ultra bare-bones ingredient list of only sugar and cacao.

A qualified team of more than 50 chocolate judges, who make up the panel of the yearly International Institute of Chocolate Tasting awards competition, gave it the winning title. These experts came together to taste test a selection of all types of the treat — white, milk, dark, and more — and crowned the winner based on a rubric of factors and tasting notes, including positive and negative ones, to ultimately choose the chocolatey cream of the crop.