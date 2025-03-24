This Award-Winning Dark Chocolate Is Said To Be The Best In The World And Only Has 2 Ingredients
There's chocolate and then there's really amazing chocolate. While all forms get the job done, especially for a true chocolate-lover, there really is a difference between a popular chocolate bar you could grab at almost any grocery store, and a truly decadent, award-winning one. So what separates a still-perfectly-delicious, buttery, rich chocolate bar from one deemed the illustrious title of just perhaps, the very best in the world? The ingredients.
Of course, with all treats and flavors, such things are subjective, but the Norwegian-made Vigdis Rosenkilde's 70% cacao Quellouno dark chocolate bar has been deemed to be one of the world's very best. This creation is made with an ultra bare-bones ingredient list of only sugar and cacao.
A qualified team of more than 50 chocolate judges, who make up the panel of the yearly International Institute of Chocolate Tasting awards competition, gave it the winning title. These experts came together to taste test a selection of all types of the treat — white, milk, dark, and more — and crowned the winner based on a rubric of factors and tasting notes, including positive and negative ones, to ultimately choose the chocolatey cream of the crop.
Ingredients, especially when there are only two, really matter
Of course, when you only make chocolate with two basic ingredients, the sourcing and quality of those two ingredients matter greatly. Much like two other coveted indulgences, wine and coffee, the country of origin impacts the flavor. The key ingredient of chocolate tastes very different depending on the region the cacao hails from and the conditions it was grown under.
This award-winning bar gets its magic from cocoa grown on a family-owned farm in the Peruvian jungle in the Quellouno region. While the origin results in some spectacular natural flavor, the final product is also a result of the processing the company does. So just what does the best dark chocolate in the world taste like? As you'd expect, with no competing ingredients and the cacao and sugar truly shining through, the taste is pure and unadulterated blissful silky dark chocolate.
More specifically though, the makers describe their acclaimed bar as bursting with notes of juicy forest berries and decadent pecan nuts and cream, for a balanced, delicate, exquisite blend, As the percentage of the bar is 70% (if you've ever wondered what that chocolate percentage breakdown actually means,) it's comprised of 70% cocoa and 30% other ingredients: in this case, only sugar. It's certainly a bar more intensely bold than a milky chocolate would be, but still perfectly sweet.