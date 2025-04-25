The Classic Burger King Breakfast Sandwich We Ranked The Best In Our Taste Test

A really good breakfast can set the mood for your entire day. Something as tasty as it is fortifying is ideal, and fast food restaurants have really been stepping up to the breakfast plate with home runs all around. From low-carb egg bites to fully-stacked breakfast burgers, we've tried and ranked the best fast food breakfast sandwiches, and Burger King's offerings definitely made the cut.

In fact, Burger King has such a variety of great breakfast options that we chose to do a ranking of the entire Burger King breakfast menu. And while not every item blew us away (spoiler: the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit landed at the bottom — still decent, just not memorable), one clear winner emerged: the Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich.

The Croissan'wich was actually one of the first breakfast concepts rolled out by BK back in the '80s, and it's clearly stuck around for a reason. We'd say it's actually done more than just stick around — it's blown BK's other breakfast bites out of the water! Let's dig into why.