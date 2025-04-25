The Classic Burger King Breakfast Sandwich We Ranked The Best In Our Taste Test
A really good breakfast can set the mood for your entire day. Something as tasty as it is fortifying is ideal, and fast food restaurants have really been stepping up to the breakfast plate with home runs all around. From low-carb egg bites to fully-stacked breakfast burgers, we've tried and ranked the best fast food breakfast sandwiches, and Burger King's offerings definitely made the cut.
In fact, Burger King has such a variety of great breakfast options that we chose to do a ranking of the entire Burger King breakfast menu. And while not every item blew us away (spoiler: the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit landed at the bottom — still decent, just not memorable), one clear winner emerged: the Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich.
The Croissan'wich was actually one of the first breakfast concepts rolled out by BK back in the '80s, and it's clearly stuck around for a reason. We'd say it's actually done more than just stick around — it's blown BK's other breakfast bites out of the water! Let's dig into why.
Why the Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich is worth ordering
This sandwich instantly scored points for its use of a croissant, which isn't always available on fast food breakfast menus (even harder to find is a menu with a croissant-wrapped hot dog). We loved how the croissant was soft, buttery, and just sweet enough to make each bite feel a little indulgent without going overboard.
What really sealed the deal was the balance of ingredients. Compared to its siblings — the bacon Croissan'wich (the bacon was crispy but made for a dry sandwich overall) and the sausage one (way too salty!) — we thought the ham version hit the sweet spot. The ham added a nice amount of sweetness and saltiness, making each bite harmonious without overpowering any of the other ingredients. The American cheese brought the ideal level of gooey meltiness, binding everything together, while the fluffy eggs gave the whole thing structure and softness.
If we had to nitpick, we'd say the croissant could've used a touch more crispiness, but flavor-wise, this sandwich just worked. Moist, balanced, and satisfying, it's everything a breakfast sandwich should be.