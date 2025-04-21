The Classic Burger King Breakfast Sandwich You Should Honestly Avoid Ordering
It's 7 a.m., and you're (unfortunately) on your way to work. You're running a bit late, which means you're down a coffee and/or breakfast. Of course, your favorite spot to stop is in the opposite direction you're headed, so you continue on your way, resolved to just be hungry and exhausted from a lack of caffeine. Somehow, you make it to work with five minutes to spare, just enough time for a quick drive-thru. The only one nearby is Burger King, so you chance it and hop in the line. But with so little time, you're overwhelmed! What should you order?
If you had known of your misfortune earlier, you would have been elated to spot Chowhound's ranking of Burger King's breakfast menu. We tasted and ranked 13 different breakfast items, judging them based on overall flavor and texture. To do this, we tried each food in "batches" with similar items. And, while the iconic ham, egg, and cheese croissan'wich unsurprisingly stole the No. 1 spot, the same cannot be said for the bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast biscuit.
Actually, all of the Burger King breakfast biscuits ranked the lowest, in large part due to the texture being dry, though we also found the flavor too salty. However, while the other variations — sausage and ham — offered a bit of redemption in the way of moisture, the bacon version fell short. We found ourselves needing sips of our drink to wash each bite down. We'd even suggest skipping this sandwich altogether in favor of an easy homemade one-pan breakfast sandwich instead.
Burger King coffee and other breakfast items
Although we ordered and sampled everything we could at Burger King, it's worth keeping in mind that not every restaurant offers everything. While there were plenty of options in the way of sandwiches and burritos, the local Burger King we visited was missing some key breakfast items. For instance, some locations offer pancakes, which you can either order à la carte or as a platter, which comes with three pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, and a biscuit. This particular store also didn't seem to carry the Eggnormous Omelete breakfast sandwich, a hefty hoagie roll stuffed with two sheet-pan eggs, two sausage patties, bacon, and cheese.
Of course, if you're a coffee drinker, no breakfast would be complete without a steaming cup o' joe. But fear not, since Burger King has several great coffee options to complement your breakfast of choice. There may not be too many options for you depending on your location, but the fast food chain seems to at least offer hot and iced coffee, as well as two types of frappés (mocha and caramel).
For both hot and iced beverages, Burger King uses a Latin American smooth roast coffee from Seattle's Best Coffee, but it's unclear whether the frappés do too. Unfortunately, if you don't drink coffee but still require your regular dose of caffeine, you're probably out of luck besides soda, as the restaurant doesn't seem to offer any caffeinated breakfast drinks that aren't coffee.