The Classic Burger King Breakfast Sandwich You Should Honestly Avoid Ordering

It's 7 a.m., and you're (unfortunately) on your way to work. You're running a bit late, which means you're down a coffee and/or breakfast. Of course, your favorite spot to stop is in the opposite direction you're headed, so you continue on your way, resolved to just be hungry and exhausted from a lack of caffeine. Somehow, you make it to work with five minutes to spare, just enough time for a quick drive-thru. The only one nearby is Burger King, so you chance it and hop in the line. But with so little time, you're overwhelmed! What should you order?

If you had known of your misfortune earlier, you would have been elated to spot Chowhound's ranking of Burger King's breakfast menu. We tasted and ranked 13 different breakfast items, judging them based on overall flavor and texture. To do this, we tried each food in "batches" with similar items. And, while the iconic ham, egg, and cheese croissan'wich unsurprisingly stole the No. 1 spot, the same cannot be said for the bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast biscuit.

Actually, all of the Burger King breakfast biscuits ranked the lowest, in large part due to the texture being dry, though we also found the flavor too salty. However, while the other variations — sausage and ham — offered a bit of redemption in the way of moisture, the bacon version fell short. We found ourselves needing sips of our drink to wash each bite down. We'd even suggest skipping this sandwich altogether in favor of an easy homemade one-pan breakfast sandwich instead.