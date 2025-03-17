The Best Expert-Approved Pairings For The Ultimate Beer Ice Cream Float

When we think of good things to eat with beer, chances are that the first foods that come to mind are savory treats like sausages and chips. While these pairings are classics for good reason, beer is a far more versatile beverage than many of us realize. For one, the world of beer encompasses way more than the pale, quaffable liquid of college kegs and ballpark concession stands. Beer flavor profiles can range from intensely bitter and hoppy, to fruity and sour, to rich and sweet.

This means that beer can pair with a surprisingly wide range of foods, including ice cream. While beer floats may sound like something concocted by drunken undergraduates on a dare, smart mixologists and brewpubs have been serving them up for years to the surprise and delight of diners. By mixing your choice of ice cream and beer, you can create treats for every mood and palate.

To find the best pairings for boozy ice cream floats, Chowhound spoke exclusively to six experts. Our recommendations come from Luke Slater, beer connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur; Brian Koch, head brewer at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company; Katherine Benecke, certified cicerone and general manager of Treadwell Park; Matthew Malloy, CEO of Dorchester Brewing; Joel Shields, head brewmaster at Rogue; and finally, Jennifer Glanville, director of partnerships and collaborations at Samuel Adams' philanthropic program Brewing the American Dream.