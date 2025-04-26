Ginger Ale Is The Powerhouse Liquid That Gives Braised Ribs A Punch Of Zesty Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Braising is a powerful, age-old cooking technique that can take a tough cut of meat and transform it into a culinary masterpiece. With a little moisture, heat, and time, a rich, heady gelatin develops that thickens stews and sauces, and nourishes in that hearty, stick-to-your-ribs kind of way. While almost any liquid can be used for braising, ginger ale is a gastronomic dynamo guaranteed to give short ribs a piquant flavor and fall-off-the-bone tenderness.

Like beef shank and hanger steak, short ribs come from one of the least expensive parts of the cow: The short plate primal. You don't want to use high-end cuts for a delicious braise, as the characteristics that make other cuts less prized and more affordable, such as cartilage, collagen, excess fat, and connective tissue, are what make a good braise taste so good. Ginger ale aids the breakdown of these chewy components, particularly collagen, due to a protease in raw ginger called zingibain.

Some cooks criticize using raw ginger in marinades because if left too long, it can turn meat to mush. However, ginger ale lacks that extra kick because the raw ginger used to make the soda is cooked in a sugar syrup, which dulls the power of the protease zingibain.