Grab A Can Of Ginger Ale For An Unexpectedly Tasty Pork Marinade

If you favor meaty dishes like slow cooker pulled pork, you may also enjoy marinated pork tenderloin or pork chops. While you can douse the meat with various combinations of oil, acid, herbs, and sauces, you should use a can of ginger ale to take your marinade to the next level.

Ginger ale has a mildly sweet yet distinct taste that gives pork an unbeatable flavor. Additionally, the drink's carbonation and citric acid content work to tenderize a variety of cuts without overdoing it. Truth be told, it's not always better to marinate food for long periods – especially when you use a marinade that contains powerful acidic ingredients like vinegar and citrus juice. Luckily, ginger ale has just enough acidity to tenderize raw pork without breaking down any muscle fibers.

You have a lot of options when it comes to building your own special marinade. For instance, you can mix a can of ginger ale with some soy sauce and a bit of olive oil. Then, add in a handful of select seasonings. To build upon ginger ale's robust flavor, incorporate a bit of dried ginger along with a few additional ingredients like garlic powder, dry mustard, and brown sugar. From there, it's simple. Place your pork in a bag, and pour the marinade over the meat. Then seal the bag, and chill it for up to 24 hours.