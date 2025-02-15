Grab A Can Of Ginger Ale For An Unexpectedly Tasty Pork Marinade
If you favor meaty dishes like slow cooker pulled pork, you may also enjoy marinated pork tenderloin or pork chops. While you can douse the meat with various combinations of oil, acid, herbs, and sauces, you should use a can of ginger ale to take your marinade to the next level.
Ginger ale has a mildly sweet yet distinct taste that gives pork an unbeatable flavor. Additionally, the drink's carbonation and citric acid content work to tenderize a variety of cuts without overdoing it. Truth be told, it's not always better to marinate food for long periods – especially when you use a marinade that contains powerful acidic ingredients like vinegar and citrus juice. Luckily, ginger ale has just enough acidity to tenderize raw pork without breaking down any muscle fibers.
You have a lot of options when it comes to building your own special marinade. For instance, you can mix a can of ginger ale with some soy sauce and a bit of olive oil. Then, add in a handful of select seasonings. To build upon ginger ale's robust flavor, incorporate a bit of dried ginger along with a few additional ingredients like garlic powder, dry mustard, and brown sugar. From there, it's simple. Place your pork in a bag, and pour the marinade over the meat. Then seal the bag, and chill it for up to 24 hours.
More ways to elevate your next pork marinade
Combining your ginger ale with soy sauce, oil, and spices is one option, but free to get creative with your choice of ingredients. For a brighter more impactful flavor, use chopped onions and raw minced garlic and ginger. Alternatively, rely on ginger ale's zesty undertones to create a spicier marinade. Include a bit of dijon mustard, crushed red pepper flakes, hot sauce, or even chopped jalapeño peppers.
To add more complexity, consider including a cup of sherry to the mix. This sweet, almost nutty-flavored wine not only tenderizes your meat but gives cooked pork a more developed flavor. For an alcohol-free substitute, use a small amount of pineapple-orange juice.
Once your pork has been marinated for at least 12 hours, cook the meat. To make a velvety pan sauce, roast the pork in the oven and combine any drippings with extra marinade, butter, and chicken stock in a small saucepan over medium heat until reduced. Serve your ginger ale-infused food with a variety of sides like buttery mashed potatoes, spring greens, or roasted vegetables. Better yet, use two pantry staples like honey and vinegar to transform your roasted veggies from okay to inspired.