Jazz Up Your Crepes With Some Help From Ginger Ale
From cozy holiday treats to cocktails with a tropical twist, ginger is a versatile flavor that adds a pleasant brightness to many notable drinks and dishes. Many bakers turn to crystallized, ground, and fresh ginger to give baked goods a subtle (or not-so-subtle) kick. Less commonly, you can even add a ready-to-drink beverage like ginger ale or ginger beer to your batter.
Using ginger ale in pancakes and even pound cake has certainly been done before, but it's probably not most people's go-to ingredient. However, the carbonation of the soda gives baked goods an extra lift in terms of height and texture, which, along with a hint of ginger, can make for a truly elevated twist on a classic recipe.
If we've convinced you this is something to try, or if you're already a ginger ale pancake convert, it's time to take it to the next step: ginger ale crepes. Crepes, a flatter relative of the pancake, are especially conducive to ginger ale experimentation, as they can be filled or topped with a variety of complementary flavors.
While the ginger ale won't be a strong flavor once the crepes are cooked, if you want to make it slightly more intense, grab a ginger ale known for having a bolder flavor, like Bruce Cost. If you really want to turn it up, try using ginger ale's spicier cousin, ginger beer, or adding some ground ginger to the batter.
Terrific toppings to try
Feel free to start simple by mixing some ginger ale into your batter, and sprinkling the finished crepes with chocolate chips. Refraining from using too many flavors can help you better identify the ginger, to see just how well you like it. We've even enjoyed crepes with just powdered sugar and lemon juice, which is even more pared down.
When you're ready to really dive in, consider making a fruit compote to top the crepes, as ginger goes wonderfully well with fruit, from citrus to apples to berries. Stir some fresh ginger into a homemade blueberry or pear compote to really bring the ginger flavor to the front. But you're not limited to fruit flavors. Nutella is a popular crepe topping already, and certainly won't be thrown off by the ginger.