Jazz Up Your Crepes With Some Help From Ginger Ale

From cozy holiday treats to cocktails with a tropical twist, ginger is a versatile flavor that adds a pleasant brightness to many notable drinks and dishes. Many bakers turn to crystallized, ground, and fresh ginger to give baked goods a subtle (or not-so-subtle) kick. Less commonly, you can even add a ready-to-drink beverage like ginger ale or ginger beer to your batter.

Using ginger ale in pancakes and even pound cake has certainly been done before, but it's probably not most people's go-to ingredient. However, the carbonation of the soda gives baked goods an extra lift in terms of height and texture, which, along with a hint of ginger, can make for a truly elevated twist on a classic recipe.

If we've convinced you this is something to try, or if you're already a ginger ale pancake convert, it's time to take it to the next step: ginger ale crepes. Crepes, a flatter relative of the pancake, are especially conducive to ginger ale experimentation, as they can be filled or topped with a variety of complementary flavors.

While the ginger ale won't be a strong flavor once the crepes are cooked, if you want to make it slightly more intense, grab a ginger ale known for having a bolder flavor, like Bruce Cost. If you really want to turn it up, try using ginger ale's spicier cousin, ginger beer, or adding some ground ginger to the batter.