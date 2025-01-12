The Best Store-Bought Pickles Pack Bold Flavor And A Snappy Crunch
If you come down on the staunchly anti-pickle side of the condiment divide, pickle connoisseurs are likely to tell you that you simply haven't found the perfect pickle yet. Limp, soggy, lackluster pickles won't please any palates. But snappy, crunchy, flavorful spears can satisfy any late-night hankering or pregnancy craving. Plus, they offer a pleasantly punchy kick when served alongside your go-to sandwich order or charred hamburger of choice. Although super crunchy homemade pickles are a dreamy ideal, most of us look to our local grocery store for quick pickles on demand. But which of the multitude of pickle brands is best?
When it comes to ranking the best and worst of store-bought pickles, Chowhound really knows our snack-related stuff. We've rated and ranked everything from popular brands of root beer to the best and worst bottles of store-bought ranch. Now we're here to tell you whether the well known and widely distributed pickle brands reign supreme or a smaller pickling shop actually takes the cake for superior cornichons.
While tasting 12 different brands of both shelf-stable and refrigerator aisle pickles, we were looking for a tangy bite with a flavorful pop. The pickles also needed to both smell and look amazing — no dull gray or muted green colors here. In the end, a familiar favorite was named victorious: Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears. Sour, salty, and a little sweet, these refrigerated pickles tasted fresh and snapped beautifully.
Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears can't be beat
In our ranking, Chowhound named nostalgic favorite Claussen's pickles as the best of the best (as well as the best out of some brands that were truly bad). With bright flavors that taste strongly of dill, vinegar, and garlic, as opposed to black pepper, mustard, or spice, these kosher dill pickle spears are perfect for classic pickle preparations. Use the clean and tangy bite from Claussen's in your preferred pickle relish, potato salad, or chicken salad sandwich.
Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears are also perfect for your more adventurous, pickle-forward culinary aspirations. Pickles pair well with pizza, so try slices of Claussen's dilly, acidic spears alongside mozzarella on your next pie. The strong flavor and firm texture of Claussen pickles can also hold up against the heat of the grill for grilled pickles and stand up to serious frying for deep-fried pickles (try them dipped in ranch dressing and thank us later).
Of course, your best bet for enjoying these dill pickles might be eating them straight from the fridge late at night. After all, there's no wrong way to eat the perfect pickle.