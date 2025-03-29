One Of The World's Largest Fast Food Chains Isn't Even In America

With 38,000 or so locations globally, McDonald's has long held the title of the world's largest fast food chain; that is, until now. Chinese beverage chain Mixue Bingcheng (meaning "honey snow ice city"), or just Mixue Ice Cream and Tea, has surpassed companies such as McDonald's and Starbucks, taking the lead with over 45,000 different franchises — but not even one location is open here in the States.

Mixue was founded by Zhang Hongchao, a struggling college student born into a farming family. In 1997, he launched a small shaved ice and cold drink shop in Zhengzhou, Henan province, called Coldsnap, which was unfortunately unsuccessful. It wasn't until he opened Mixue in 2005, where he sold cheap soft serve ice cream for only 1 yuan, that he finally made headway in the business of frozen treats. The low-cost ice cream was a hit, and within only a few years he was able to open 20 different outlets.