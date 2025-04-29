14 Australian Candies You Need To Try At Least Once

Australia has a surprisingly strong candy game. Many of the treats are so common over there that locals barely think twice about them. Meanwhile, visitors are busy stuffing their suitcases with extras to take home. You've got chewy fruit candies, oddly named chocolate bars, and things that sound like a joke until you try them (looking at you musk sticks). If you've spent any time in Australia, you've probably come across at least a few of these sweets (or lollies, as they're called there). And if you haven't, it's worth getting familiar with them.

I've been lucky enough to try tons of Australian candies, both during trips to Australia to visit friends and while living in Bali, where Australian tourists and expats were never shy about sharing snacks from home. Whether it was a friend tossing me a Cherry Ripe on a long drive or someone cracking open a bag of Allen's jellies at a beach party, these treats have popped up in my life enough times that I've developed a real soft spot for them. If you're looking for some new sweets to add to your candy drawer, these are 14 Australian candies that are worth trying at least once.