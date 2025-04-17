Transform Store-Bought Ice Cream With A Little Help From Leftover Candy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Halloween, Christmas, Easter, even Independence Day — it seems every season features a holiday notorious for producing excessive amounts of leftover candy in your home. While you can freeze leftover Halloween candy to keep it fresh for several months, it defeats the purpose if it takes up too much room in your freezer or becomes freezer-burned after being forgotten. One solution that will use up a boatload of candy without taking up any extra space is to fold it into store-bought ice cream.

This hack elevates both the candy and the ice cream by giving you bespoke flavors you can find nowhere else. It's also so simple that you can recruit the kids to help, so they'll feel good about donating their extra treats to an even tastier cause. Just let any plain flavor of ice cream (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, etc.) soften on the counter until it's malleable enough to stir chopped candy into it, then pop it back into the freezer to harden. It's that simple.

Of course, some candies work better for this than others. Reese's eggs, for example, aren't just America's favorite Easter candy, they're also the perfect addition to a quart of vanilla bean ice cream. Conversely, hard candies like peppermints, butterscotch, and Jolly Ranchers, or gummy candies like Swedish fish and jelly beans, will freeze into sugary gravel inside your ice cream, making it harder to scoop and eat. Softer chocolates, caramels, and creamy candies are the best choice for this clever ice cream upgrade.