How To Clean And Care For Your Non-Stick Pan

Non-stick pans came about by accident, just like the invention of other widely used products like Post-it notes and Silly Putty. The same goes for penicillin, the microwave oven, and chewing gum. Even beer is said to have been invented by accident. The chemical that's behind the coating on non-stick pans, polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, was unintentionally invented in 1938 by a scientist in Ohio named Roy Plunkett. He was trying to produce tetrafluoroethylene gas but created an extremely slippery waxy substance instead. It was then French engineer Marc Gregoire who figured out how to bond the chemical to aluminum, which led to the sale of non-stick cookware in France in the 1950s and in the United States in the 1960s after FDA approval.

Non-stick cookware exploded in popularity as an easy and convenient way to cook foods like eggs, pancakes, and fish that are prone to stick to regular pans and make scrubbing a workout. While the safety of non-stick cookware is still mired in controversy, protecting the cookware from scratching or other damage is a widely-accepted way to prevent unnecessary exposure to the non-stick chemical coating underneath the surface.

That's why proper cleaning and care of non-stick cookware is crucial to keep it functioning optimally for years. Whether you're trying to make the perfect fried egg or you want to flip pancakes effortlessly, these tips will help you keep your pans in the best shape possible so you can keep making your favorite recipes as easily as you can.