Look To Your Pantry For All The Tools You Need For Polishing Copper Cookware

According to certain home cooks and professional cooks alike, copper makes some of the best cooking pans money can buy — and money is certainly the operative word here. Copper cookware is much more expensive than even stainless steel or cast iron, making it quite the investment. However, those who love it say it's well worth the price, as copper is well-known for excelling at heat conductivity. It heats up quickly and maintains its temperature as long as it remains on a hot cooking surface.

Once removed from that surface, it cools just as quickly. This makes it the perfect medium for making fragile foods like fish or for tempering chocolate to coat homemade dark chocolate-covered caramels, since it's less likely to overcook or burn them. If you make things like this frequently, that may mean copper pots are a good investment, along with them being absolutely gorgeous when on display — at least when they're properly cleaned. Unlike stainless steel or aluminum pans, cleaning copper requires some time and love.

Possibly the biggest drawback to copper cookware is its tendency to tarnish. Similar to silver, copper gleams beautifully when it's clean, but oxidizes over time. Fortunately, the supplies needed to get them clean and shiny again aren't nearly as expensive as the pots themselves. In fact, you likely have most of them in your kitchen right now. You'll need dish soap and non-plastic sponges for general cleaning and disinfecting, ketchup to polish, and a combination of white vinegar, salt, and flour to make them glow.