Why You Should Never Cook Tomatoes In Aluminum Pots

With peak tomato season comes the joys of thick ruby slices sprinkled with salt, juice running down to your elbows, and fat tomato sandwiches piled with mayo and salt and pepper. Enjoying these delicacies is undoubtedly one of the greatest simple joys in life, but even if you store your fresh tomatoes like a pro, there's only so many you can put away before you need to find some alternate methods of preserving the season's bounty.

There are endless options for cooking down tomatoes — you can turn them into pasta dishes, warming soups, and trusty all-purpose tomato sauces. But it pays to know a few basic dos and don'ts when cooking with your heirlooms, your San Marzanos, or your cherry tomatoes (whether fresh or canned). One important tip is never to mix tomatoes with aluminum — utensils, pots, or otherwise.

You might not give much thought to which pot or pan you pull out of the cupboard to make your tomato dishes in, but you should. Cooking with aluminum — be it foil, utensils, or pots — is typically regarded as safe in most instances, so no need to stop lining those cookie trays for easy cleanup. But in the case of tomatoes, the delicate, acidic fruit can adversely react with the metal, altering the taste of the food and potentially damaging the cookware. There are also potential health concerns specifically with mixing aluminum and acidic foods, making tomatoes a definite food to keep away from the metal.

