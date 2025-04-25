Shake Up Taco Night By Giving This Sweet Breakfast Favorite A Savory Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making tacos at home can be rewarding and comforting, whether you go the genuine Mexican route and choose the best steak cuts for satisfying carne asada, or you take the Tex-Mex route and make ground beef tacos with a seasoning packet. This recipe is decidedly of the second camp, and, hey, there's no shame there. You won't find this recipe on the list of these 15 truly Mexican taco styles, and it's more than just a tortilla swap for your next taco Tuesday. This is a full reimagining of what a taco can be, or really just what taco filling placed in a whole new receptacle can be. And it's influenced by a super sweet and sticky breakfast favorite: monkey bread.

To be clear, this taco monkey bread isn't at all sweet; it's more that it takes its design from monkey bread (or pull-apart bread) than anything to do with flavor. And it's one of the unexpected things you can make with pre-made biscuit dough beyond just breakfast. You'll be amazed at all the flavor you can pack into each piece of soft and savory, sometimes crispy bread as you pull it apart. All you need is some ground beef, canned biscuits, shredded cheese, and one of those truly incredible little packets of taco seasoning. Taco monkey bread is super easy to make and perfect for a fun family dinner or an amazing new entry to the game day buffet.